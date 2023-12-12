Private Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 195,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,171,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,600,425,000 after buying an additional 895,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. 1,667,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.