Private Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 791,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 779,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 195,823 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 12,027,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,496,129. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

