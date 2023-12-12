Private Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,064 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 169,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,661. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

