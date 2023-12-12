Private Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.08. The stock had a trading volume of 969,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,760. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $464.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.99 and a 200 day moving average of $442.45. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

