Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 483.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.15. The stock had a trading volume of 509,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,760. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $365.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.