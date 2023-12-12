Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 786,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,751. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

