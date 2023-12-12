Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 706,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

