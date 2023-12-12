Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 107.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 169.8% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 84,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,399,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 226,643 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,736,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $396.41.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.