Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $212.36.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.