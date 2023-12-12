Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $6,521,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.10. The stock had a trading volume of 558,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

