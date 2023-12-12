Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

