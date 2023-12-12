Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,833,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,078,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

