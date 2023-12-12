Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.09. 615,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.45. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $464.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

