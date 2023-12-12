Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,743 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. 260,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,557. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

