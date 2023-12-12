Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

