Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $451.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

