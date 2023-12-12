Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $53.44 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 537,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,443,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.26% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,520,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock remained flat at $99.22 during trading on Tuesday. 6,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

