ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Position Decreased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 937,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 305,504 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,207,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

SDS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.