Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $329.37 million and approximately $51.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.96 or 0.05306463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00093912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

