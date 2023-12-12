Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 545,800 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $80,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 125,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,399. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

