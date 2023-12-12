Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 8,741 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Booking by 123.1% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in Booking by 287.5% in the second quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $71.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,346.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,020.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,951.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,385.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.