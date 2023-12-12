Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 704,011 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,011 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

