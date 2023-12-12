Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,604 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $40,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 2,736,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,343,469. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

