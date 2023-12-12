Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 221.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

