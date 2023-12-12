Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $56,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.