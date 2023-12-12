Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

