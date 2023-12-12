Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $36.77 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 449,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,864. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

