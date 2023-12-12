Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,035,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,185,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,786,000 after buying an additional 121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.8% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.11. 201,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,365,444. The firm has a market cap of $370.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

