Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 161,384 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $560.86. 39,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

