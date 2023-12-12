Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 873.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,100 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

ENB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 184,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

