Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.30% of SoFi Technologies worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

SOFI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 2,351,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,387,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

