Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,956 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,003. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

