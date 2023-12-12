Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 35,662 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

