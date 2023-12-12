QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,084,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,061 shares of company stock worth $5,668,768. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

