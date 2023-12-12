QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 461.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 154,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 127,038 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $3,809,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,061 shares of company stock worth $5,668,768 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.73. 1,339,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

