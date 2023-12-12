QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,768. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

