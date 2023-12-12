Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,035,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,169,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

