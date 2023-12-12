Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,677. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.1 %

BBY stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

