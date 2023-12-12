Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 12,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,078,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.