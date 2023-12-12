Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $29.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 162,982 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

AMD opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

