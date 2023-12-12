Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,304 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Marathon Digital worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.