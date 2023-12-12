Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

