Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

