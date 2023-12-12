Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

