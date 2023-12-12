Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

