Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,221 shares of company stock worth $814,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

