Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 133,663 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

