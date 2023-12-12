Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $7.39 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

