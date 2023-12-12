Quarry LP Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

