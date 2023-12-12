Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Quarry LP owned about 0.73% of Pono Capital Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTHR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTHR opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

